Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man out of Town of Tonawanda

By Published: Updated:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO A Silver Alert has been put out for Harold Roberts, missing from the Town of Tonawanda.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man last seen near a residence on Parker Boulevard.

Harold Roberts is described as a black male, 6’1″ and 130 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray checkered shirt, a black windbreaker, and a baseball cap.

Silver Alerts are issued for individuals reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders who have been reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police at 876-5300.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s