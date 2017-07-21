Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man out of Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man last seen near a residence on Parker Boulevard.

Harold Roberts is described as a black male, 6’1″ and 130 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray checkered shirt, a black windbreaker, and a baseball cap.

Silver Alerts are issued for individuals reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders who have been reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police at 876-5300.