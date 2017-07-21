Third tornado confirmed Thursday in Angelica

By Published: Updated:
Viewer Photo: Thursday's now-confirmed tornado destroyed this barn in the town of Angelica, Allegany County.

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The National Weather Service of Buffalo has confirmed that there was a third tornado on Thursday.

An EF1 tornado touched down in the town of Angelica, in Allegany County, around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. The estimated maximum wind speed was 95 mph, and the maximum path width was 300 ft.

Several houses were damaged, and a barn was severely damaged, NWS Buffalo stated. Several sheds or small outbuildings were tipped and moved, and numerous large trees were shredded and downed. Some fell causing additional structural damage.

An EF2 tornado struck in Hamburg and an EF1 struck in Holland as well on Thursday.

This is the EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale used by the National Weather Service to estimate wind speeds based on damage left behind.

EF-scale Class Wind speed Description
mph km/h
EF-0 weak 65-85 105-137 Gale
EF-1 weak 86-110 138-177 Moderate
EF-2 strong 111-135 178-217 Significant
EF-3 strong 136-165 218-266 Severe
EF-4 violent 166-200 267-322 Devastating
EF-5 violent > 200 > 322 Incredible

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s