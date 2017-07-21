Third tornado confirmed Thursday in Angelica

Related Coverage UPDATE: Three tornadoes touched down in Western New York

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The National Weather Service of Buffalo has confirmed that there was a third tornado on Thursday.

An EF1 tornado touched down in the town of Angelica, in Allegany County, around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. The estimated maximum wind speed was 95 mph, and the maximum path width was 300 ft.

Several houses were damaged, and a barn was severely damaged, NWS Buffalo stated. Several sheds or small outbuildings were tipped and moved, and numerous large trees were shredded and downed. Some fell causing additional structural damage.

An EF2 tornado struck in Hamburg and an EF1 struck in Holland as well on Thursday.

This is the EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale used by the National Weather Service to estimate wind speeds based on damage left behind.

EF-scale Class Wind speed Description mph km/h EF-0 weak 65-85 105-137 Gale EF-1 weak 86-110 138-177 Moderate EF-2 strong 111-135 178-217 Significant EF-3 strong 136-165 218-266 Severe EF-4 violent 166-200 267-322 Devastating EF-5 violent > 200 > 322 Incredible