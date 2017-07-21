Third tornado confirmed Thursday in Angelica

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The National Weather Service of Buffalo has confirmed that there was a third tornado on Thursday.
An EF1 tornado touched down in the town of Angelica, in Allegany County, around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. The estimated maximum wind speed was 95 mph, and the maximum path width was 300 ft.
Several houses were damaged, and a barn was severely damaged, NWS Buffalo stated. Several sheds or small outbuildings were tipped and moved, and numerous large trees were shredded and downed. Some fell causing additional structural damage.
An EF2 tornado struck in Hamburg and an EF1 struck in Holland as well on Thursday.
This is the EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale used by the National Weather Service to estimate wind speeds based on damage left behind.
|EF-scale
|Class
|Wind speed
|Description
|mph
|km/h
|EF-0
|weak
|65-85
|105-137
|Gale
|EF-1
|weak
|86-110
|138-177
|Moderate
|EF-2
|strong
|111-135
|178-217
|Significant
|EF-3
|strong
|136-165
|218-266
|Severe
|EF-4
|violent
|166-200
|267-322
|Devastating
|EF-5
|violent
|> 200
|> 322
|Incredible