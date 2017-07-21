UB basketball player charged with trying to strangle woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A University at Buffalo basketball player has been arrested.

Quate McKinzie was accused of trying to strangle a woman on Tuesday. Following his arrest, his bail was set at $15,000.

Between Tuesday and this morning, additional charges were filed against him, and he remained in custody on no bail.

He faces charges of Strangulation, Assault, Obstruction of Breathing, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Witness Intimidation, Aggravated Harassment and Disobeying a Court Mandate.

The school said McKinzie is “suspended indefinitely” from the team.

“We expect all students to serve as community citizens both on and off-campus,” the school said.

McKinzie’s attorney said that they were going to push for a bail reduction hearing.

