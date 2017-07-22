Amherst police looking to identify person of interest following credit card theft

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- Amherst Police are looking for a person of interest regarding the use of a stolen credit card.

Police say the card and a backpack were stolen from a vehicle parked at a Maple Road fitness center. The credit card was then used a short time after at a convenience store in Buffalo.

Authorities are looking to identify the woman seen in surveillance video. She is a white female with a tattoo on her left shoulder.

If you recognize this person or have any information related to this crime call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1336, email to tips@apdny.org, text to 562-TIPS.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s