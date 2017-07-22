Amherst police looking to identify person of interest following credit card theft

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- Amherst Police are looking for a person of interest regarding the use of a stolen credit card.

Police say the card and a backpack were stolen from a vehicle parked at a Maple Road fitness center. The credit card was then used a short time after at a convenience store in Buffalo.

Authorities are looking to identify the woman seen in surveillance video. She is a white female with a tattoo on her left shoulder.

If you recognize this person or have any information related to this crime call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1336, email to tips@apdny.org, text to 562-TIPS.