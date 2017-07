BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help locating 29 year-old Felisha Nelson who went missing from an address on Sattler Avenue.

Nelson is 4’8″ tall, 110 pounds and has Brown eyes, black hair and medium complexion. She has flowers tattooed on her right thigh and has wavy shoulder length hair, burgundy and black in color.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.