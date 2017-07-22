Buffalo woman fighting cancer crosses major goal off her bucket list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A SUNY Buffalo State Professor is crossing a major item off her bucket list. She’s faced medical challenges her entire life.

Diane Woolverton from Buffalo says she had no fears about jumping out of a plane. But, a lot of planning went into this jump.

For years, Woolverton has been fighting mitochondrial disease. Woolverton said,” That’s where the little power plants in your cells die out. So you lose a lot of energy a lot of different things happen to your body as a result of that.”

Last year, she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. So for her, jumping out of a plane, is like a piece of cake.

She said, “It’s just who I am, I’ve been ill a lot in my life, so I know how to deal with challenges.”

She wears braces on both legs, so the crew at Western New York Skydiving fit her with pads that wrapped around her legs for a safe and comfortable jump.

This was what was on her mind in that moment that she hit the air: She said, “When I jumped out of the plane, all I could think about was, I don’t feel my body. I don’t feel anything bothering me. “I’ve just got my arms in the air and I’m all teeth and no eyes. For those few moments, I was a normal person. I wasn’t a cancer patient I wasn’t thinking about the disease that’s never going to get better i just felt completely out of my body.”

And with a team waiting on the ground to catch her, It’s an experience she says she cant wait to do again.