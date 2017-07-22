Dozens celebrate the American with Disabilities Act in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people marched in downtown Buffalo Saturday to celebrate a major milestone.

Twenty-seven years ago Congress passed the American with Disabilities Act. ADA was signed into law on July 26, 1990 and discrimination against people with disabilities became illegal.

Saturday the Disability Pride Celebration kicked off on South Elmwood Avenue, winding through Downtown Buffalo to end at Coca-Cola Field.

The theme for this year’s parade was “people being people.”

This year was the second year Western New York Independent Living has hosted the event.

Organizers say the celebration created an opportunity for people with disabilities to be involved and contribute to their communities.

“This is a way for us to celebrate that, to celebrate our contributions and our existence as full integrated community members,” said Todd Vaarwerk, Director for WNY Independent Living.

Organizers expected over 1,200 participants. The first 250 attendees to the festival received two free tickets to the Buffalo Bison’s Home Game vs. the Durham Bulls at 7:05 PM on ADA Day, July 26, 2017.