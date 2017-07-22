Niagara Falls man killed in crash involving go-kart

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fatal crash involving a high performance go-kart is under investigation in Niagara Falls.

Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Buffalo Ave., around 2:45 p.m. Saturday for crash involving a go-kart and car.

Police say a 34-year-old Niagara Falls man was driving the go-kart on the road after having new equipment installed on it at a nearby auto shop.

At the time of the crash, the go-kart was heading west bound and spun around in the east bound lane, in front of a Chevrolet Volt traveling east.

The driver of the Volt was unable to avoid the man and hit him. Police say the go-kart driver became stuck under the car.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR Ambulance crews tried to save the go-kart driver. He was taken to NF Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the go-kart was not wearing a helmet. His name has not been identified and will not be until family and friends are notified.

The driver of the Volt is not being charged.

The NFPD Crash Management Unit is handling the investigation.

 

