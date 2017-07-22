Orchard Park residents push back against proposed housing complex

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Orchard Park residents are speaking out against new development in their neighborhood.

A developer wants to knock down two historic homes for a housing complex, but neighbors are saying, “not in my backyard.”

“I just can’t stand by and let that happen. We’ve lost a number of old homes in the village already to progress and I can’t see it happening anymore, enough’s enough,” said Howard Rost, Orchard Park homeowner.

Orchard Park Square LLC is looking to tear down two, 100 year old houses on South Buffalo Street. In exchange, the developer has proposed building a three story town-home with four units and another building with two apartments and first floor retail space.

Rost, who lives down the road from the property, said he’s worried the project will take away Orchard Park’s charm.

“If it continues the way it is, they’ll have apartments all down through here and you won’t know whether you’re in Buffalo or you’re in Orchard Park,” said Rost.

Homeowners say the village is already turning into a community of renters.

Dr. Greg Wollen has a Chiropractic practice of 17 years which is right next door to the property. Dr. Wollen told News 4 that he’s concerned about the size.

“The one right next to me is going to be almost three times the size of my building, the one next to that would be over 6,000 square feet,” said Wollen.

Wollen said he’s open to new development if it’s done tastefully. “I don’t want to prevent them from doing what they do. It would be great to see maybe a small expansion go in.”

Developer Bill Daley said after hearing backlash about the project, he is going back to the drawing board. He will have to downsize the building since two and a half stories is the village’s limit.

Daley said the feedback from residents was helpful and he wants to do a project that will please the entire community.

“In hindsight, some of what we were looking at was probably overly ambitious. We just want to be good neighbors. Anything we do will be done in the same taste with the same motivation in mind,” said Daley.

Once new plans are drawn up, Daley will need to go before the planning board for approval.