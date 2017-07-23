BBB warns of possible storm scams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some homeowners and business owners will be cleaning up from Thursday’s tornadoes for some time.

Storms like this give scammers an opportunity to try to take advantage of you.

The Better Business Bureau says after serious storms, people will often drive around neighborhoods, stopping at homes to offer phony services.

If someone approaches your home there are a few things you should do.

The BBB says you should always ask to see their business card. If they do not have one, chances are they are not legit. You should also check online for reviews. The BBB also says one of the most important things to do is check their vehicle.

“Does it have out of state license plates? Does it have a business name on it? Those are signs that it could be a scam,” said BBB Communications Director, Melanie McGovern. “If it’s an out of state contractor, or if it doesn’t have any name on the vehicle, or again if they’re reluctant to to give you their information at your door, for you to do your research, that’s always a red flag.”

The BBB says you should never give cash up front. You should also make sure everything about the services are written on paper.

