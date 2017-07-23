Two killed, one injured in Niagara County crash

HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and one other injured following a two-car crash in Hartland.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Quaker Road and Ridge Road.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 a truck and car collided at the intersection.

According to Sheriff Jim Voutour, there is a two-way stop sign at the intersection. Voutour says an out-of-state car did not yield to the stop sign, drove through the intersection and was t-boned by a truck.

Voutour says the truck had the right of way.

The driver of the car and a back seat passenger were both killed. The front seat passenger of the car was taken to ECMC. The truck driver was not injured.

