LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- Crews are on the scene of a serious accident involving a child.

A vehicle traveling on Ridge Road struck a young child around 12:30 p.m.Sunday afternoon.

Mercy Flight took the child to Women and Children’s Hospital. Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour tells News 4 that the child’s injuries are “very serious”.

News 4 is working to gather more information and will continue to update this story.