14-year-old charged with shooting other teen with pellet gun

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old has been charged with shooting another teen in the head with a pellet gun.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says the boy was arrested after another teen his age was taken to Women & Children’s Hospital for a pellet gun wound.

The boy was injured on June 22 in the Town of Elma. After authorities took a pellet gun and performed an investigation, the other boy was arrested and charged with Assault.

The arrest took place on July 18.

Following the arrest, the teen was released on appearance tickets for Erie County Family Court. Due to his age, his name has not been released.

The status of the teen who was shot is not known.