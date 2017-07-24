Amherst’s ‘Roadside Baby’ turns one

Related Coverage Roadside delivery in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- Paige Colebeck is feisty, independent, and has her own way of doing things; it’s been that way all along for the Amherst 1-year-old.

“I always drive past that street. I mean I always look down and just think about how that went down and just so thankful that everything worked out,” Paige’s dad, Matthew Colebeck told News 4.

July 22, 2016, Paige took her parents on a bit of a detour, entering the world on the roadside of Park Club Lane in Amherst.

“I think we had a lot of education on our side about the birth process first of all, and then I think beyond that we had some luck and we had angels watching over us,” mom Amanda Colebeck said.

Amanda was supposed to give birth at the Buffalo Birthing Center, but Paige had other plans. En route to the planned birth place, Amanda felt Paige coming, and the couple had no choice but to pull over.

The newborn didn’t breathe right away, and for a split second the Colebeck’s braced for the worst.

But eventually, baby Paige took a breath.

On her first birthday, her parents took her back to the place it all started.

“Knowing that not every birth is really all the same, everyone is all different, and showing her the empowerment of her mother,” was why Matthew said he felt the need to return there with his daughter.

It’s a tradition the family plans to continue.

Amanda credits Paige’s successful birth to the help of the Snyder Fire Department, Twin City Ambulance, and a Good Samaritan who stayed by her side and who’s also remained in Paige’s life.

“She has been so sweet and has dropped off gifts for Paige. So she brought an Easter basket and a Christmas presents,” Amanda told us.

Matthew Colebeck delivered his daughter, and helped removed her umbilical cord, which was tied around her neck.

The healthy 1-year-old loves nature, and the being outside, something her parents think her birth has a lot to do with.

And Amanda has some advice for new moms with a plan.

“Inform yourself of the process, but when push comes to shove literally, it’s a process where the baby is going to kind of decide.”