Behind the cameras that captured last week’s storms

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we’ve been covering the aftermath of last week’s tornadoes, we’ve been showing you all the amazing Report It! videos viewers have sent us.

Those who were behind the cameras spoke of their experiences taking video.

Hemlock resident Bob Nilsson was listening to severe weather reports before shooting his video.

“A few minutes later, I hear a call for a barn in the road in Angelica, so I grabbed all my gear, called my cousin and we headed down there to check it out,” Nilsson said.

He said when he got there and got his drone in the air, the damage was worse than he thought.

Surveillance video from Kevin Karas’ Hamburg home captured the tornado lifting the trunk in his front yard in the air. He was watching from his front porch.

Karas said “We stayed outside on the porch up until we saw the garbage cans flying into the air, and then we went down to the basement. When we came back upstairs, we saw the car and the trailer moved.”

He said the storm caused at least $2,000 in damage.

Karen Gambino, of Clarence, guessed a tornado was happening right in front of her.

“I was at the red light at Camp and Southwestern, and I thought, ‘Let me video this one dark cloud that was moving really fast,’ so that’s what I was videoing was this cloud moving in, and then I saw in the distance it looked like they were coming down, and that’s when I said ‘Dang it, it looks like a tornado!’ And sure enough it was!” Gambino said.

Of course, Gambino does not recommend driving and capturing videos, and felt the tornado was far enough away to capture the image.