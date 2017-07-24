Clean up underway after tornado touches down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The damage is significant in many Hamburg neighborhoods as clean up is beginning. Tree limbs and leaves litter neighborhood streets as residents begin figuring out what happens now after an EF2 tornado touched down in the southtowns.

“A disaster. A disaster.” said Lauren Chapman from Hamburg. “Just trying to walk through the trees to walk to the house to check the damage. And it was unreal.”

“A branch came through the bedroom upstairs,” said Elaine Polisano. “The whole backyard is filled in with trees.”

Polisano had just arrived home Thursday afternoon when she heard the winds whirling and the rain pouring. She was calling her granddaughter — warning and encouraging her to seek shelter when the storm system traveling upwards of 105 mph struck.

“With that it just happened. I heard glass and a lot of noise. Roaring sounds – when I looked out, it was unbelievable.”

A day later, her voice is still shaking when describing the moment.

“You have no time to do anything. It happens and you’re in it.”

After catching her breath and opening her doors, she found trees strewn about her backyard.

“It was like the hand of God just came right through and went like — and wiped out this whole section.”

She’s back outside assessing the damage with family and friends coming by to help out. And she’s among the many anxiously waiting for the phone to ring to hear back from insurance companies wanting to how much the clean up efforts will cost.

“I’m on a fixed income as it is now and i’m going to take it one day at a time.”

“It’s almost like you just wait and start all over,” said Chapman.  “That’s all you can do.”

 

