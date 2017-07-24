Crews maintain pace of cleanup into fourth day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cleanup from last week’s tornadoes now well into its fourth day, the pace had not slowed for the Southtowns, as there’s been constant activity in some of the neighborhoods off South Abbott Road and especially in Chestnut Ridge where dozens are still working 12-hour shifts to clear the miles long path of downed trees.

Traffic was constant Monday at what will be — for the foreseeable, at least — known as the chipping site at the Newton Road entrance to Chestnut Ridge Park.

Trucks full of downed trees and brush dump their loads and they’re off to the next stop. The disposal portion of the clean-up at Chestnut Ridge and another site in nearby Aurora will operate as long as there’s daylight for at least the next week.

“Quite a bit of progress has already been made in the park,” said Erie County Commissioner of Parks Daniel J. Rizzo. “We’ve been working from sun-up to sun-down since the storm arrived. Up to 60 men at a time down in there working.”

Rizzo said park crews are into their second phase of work.

“As of right now, our first step was to get the roads cleared and the open areas cleared,” he said. “The second part would be to the trails that lead through the woods and to the eternal flame trail.”

Rizzo said the parks department doesn’t have a specific reopening date for the lower half of Chestnut Ridge, which includes the Eternal Flame Trail.

“Right now, it’s day by day,” he said. ‘But we hope within a couple of days to have the park back open to walkers. The cleanup will still go on for weeks, but we’ll be able to open it at least to park patrons.”

Elsewhere in the county, crews will this week be able to take on some of the secondary cleanup.

“I think big-picture now, it’s a matter of the areas you can see from the road where there was a lot of debris, those are taken care of,” said Daniel Neaverth, Jr., Erie County commissioner of emergency services. “Now it’s a matter of getting into some of the more remote areas, some of the streams and creeks to try and pull that out to prevent any flooding issues should we have another major rain event.”

While it’s impossible to put a value on the loss of a tree in the park, state leaders say residents in places like the town of Holland, Hamburg and Orchard Park are losing out on funding to make them whole.

But while the damage is widespread, it may not be enough to qualify for federal aid.

State Assemblyman David DiPietro wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, urging him to release state aid.

“I am concerned FEMA will not issue a declaration as the damage is not enough. It is in this light I request New York state to swiftly release emergency state funds to not only the residents of the Town of Holland, but those in Hamburg, Orchard Park and Angelica.”