Former Attica inmate charged with attacking fellow inmate

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former inmate at Attica Correctional Facility has been charged with attacking a fellow inmate with an edged weapon.

Dominick F. Coffer, 21, was charged with second degree attempted murder, first degree assault, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first degree promoting prison contraband, all felonies. He is currently housed at Southport Correctional Facility, in Pine City, Chemung County, NY.

The attack occurred inside of the Attica Correctional Facility April 22. The inmate victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized for numerous injuries.

Coffer was arraigned in Wyoming County Court and returned to the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Coffer will appear again in Wyoming County Court at a later date.

Coffer is currently serving a sentence for second degree criminal possession of a weapon out of Dutchess County.