How to know if you’re getting the best takeout food

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When you order take out, how do you know you’re getting the best food?

If you’re eating something that will make you sick, do you know the warning signs?

According to the CDC, 48 million Americans get sick food-borne illnesses each year.

Chipotle temporarily shut down a location in Virginia last week. A number of their customers reported having a stomach illness, such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The company’s executive director says health department officials have been notified and that symptoms are consistent with Norovirus.

The new scare comes after Chipotle was hit by multiple E. coli outbreaks in 2015.

Those sickened hundreds of customers across a dozen states.

So here’s what you can do to reduce your odds of getting sick when eating takeout.

If food smells bad, throw it out.

Don’t leave take out for hours. Germs can grow in food in two hours if they’re not refrigerated.

Think twice before ordering a sandwich with raw sprouts. Food safety experts say it could be contaminated with E. coli or Salmonella.

When ordering take out, opt for busy meal times. Otherwise, you run the risk of eating food that’s been sitting under a food lamp or unchilled for hours.

It’s also important for the person preparing your food to gloves on. Food health experts say it takes just one worker to spread an infection.