Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour

CBS NEWS Published: Updated:
Justin Bieber
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France. Bieber is canceling the rest of his Purpose World Tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.” In a statement released Monday, July 24, 2017, his representatives didn’t offer details about the cancellation but said the singer “loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.” He has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows in six continents. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

NEW YORK — The show won’t go on for Justin Bieber.

The pop star is canceling the rest of his Purpose World Tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Bieber’s representatives didn’t offer details about the cancellation in a statement released Monday but said the singer “loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.”

Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows in six continents. The Grammy winner’s upcoming shows included stops in the U.S. and Canada, including the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The statement said despite the tour’s success, “after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

The remaining tour dates had included two days at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Sept. 5 and 6.

