Man who attacked News 4 crew sentenced to 7 years in jail

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who attacked a News 4 crew this past October was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Evan Stafford, 27, pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Attempted Robbery.

A News 4 crew was reporting a story on “Art Alley” when they were attacked and beaten.

The reporter suffered minor injuries, but the photographer who was with him was hospitalized. Both of them are still recovering.

Stafford was given the maximum sentence he could have received. Before the sentence was handed down, News 4’s Dave Greber addressed the court on behalf of the news organization, asking the judge to send a message about Stafford’s crime.

During the sentencing, a judge said Stafford’s actions were “violent, unnecessary and illegal.”

To the photographer he attacked, Stafford said “I’m sorry for what I did. It wasn’t right.”

MORE | Find video from the scene of Stafford’s arrest and the attack here.