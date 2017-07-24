Mayor Brown appoints 4 to board in BMHA overhaul



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mayor Byron Brown announced his 4 new selections for the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Monday afternoon, in a move designed to rank the agency as one of the “most progressive and modernized public housing authorities in the country,” according to the mayor.

After years of public criticism aimed at the BMHA, Brown requested the resignations of three of his 5 appointees to the board, and is replacing them with: David Rodriguez, Director of Housing and Project Management for Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo; David State, General Counsel for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA); Nona Watson, Executive Director of the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency; and Rishawn Sonubi, Deputy Commissioner in the city’s Department of Public Works.

The mayor’s fifth appointee to the board, Rev. Alan Core, is being retained. Two other BMHA commissioners, Robin Edwards and Leonard Williams, are elected by BMHA residents.

Brown aslo announced two business leaders have volunteered to counsel the board as advisers, former First Niagara Financial Group CEO Gary Crosby, and Michael Clarke, Executive Director of the Buffalo office for the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

The 4 new appointments are subject to confirmation by the Buffalo Common Council, which meets Tuesday to vote on their nominations. All 9 members of the Common Council accompanied the mayor for his announcement, so the appointments are expected to be approved easily.

Still in doubt, the future employment of BMHA Executive Director Dawn Sanders-Garrett, who has been working for years without an employment contract. Mayor Brown said Sanders-Garrett will remain in her position, unless the new board decides otherwise.