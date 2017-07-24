Museum builds 34-foot “baking soda volcano”

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chances are you’ve experienced a “baking soda volcano,” but whether you built your own, helped your kids, or observed from afar, chances are you’ve never seen a volcano like this one.

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry set a new standard in science fair volcanoes over the weekend.

They were hoping their 34-foot-tall marvel would set a new Guinness World Record for the largest baking soda and vinegar volcano.

While there is no official word on whether they made history, the old record stood at 28 feet tall, so their chances seem pretty solid.

The volcano was a part of the museum’s newest exhibit “Pompeii.”

