Police: Man with 36 license suspensions found passed out with drugs at intersection

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a Blasdell man was found passed out in his vehicle, Orchard Park police charged him with multiple crimes.

On Sunday, around 7 p.m., officers went to Southwestern Blvd. at the 5 Corners intersection after receiving a report about an unresponsive man.

There, they say Tyler Melisz, 25, was found, stopped in traffic.

After finding him, Melisz was woken up and given field sobriety tests by police. They say he failed those tests.

Within his vehicle, police say they found a baggy filled with what they believe was heroin. Along with that, authorities claim they found a hypodermic needle.

Melisz’s driver’s license had already been revoked when police found him, and in addition to that, it had been suspended 36 times.

Melisz was charged with DWAI-drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminally Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument and First and Second-Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a vehicle.

After being arraigned in Orchard Park Town Court, Melisz was released without bail.

He will be back in court at a later time.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s