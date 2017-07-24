Police: Man with 36 license suspensions found passed out with drugs at intersection

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a Blasdell man was found passed out in his vehicle, Orchard Park police charged him with multiple crimes.

On Sunday, around 7 p.m., officers went to Southwestern Blvd. at the 5 Corners intersection after receiving a report about an unresponsive man.

There, they say Tyler Melisz, 25, was found, stopped in traffic.

After finding him, Melisz was woken up and given field sobriety tests by police. They say he failed those tests.

Within his vehicle, police say they found a baggy filled with what they believe was heroin. Along with that, authorities claim they found a hypodermic needle.

Melisz’s driver’s license had already been revoked when police found him, and in addition to that, it had been suspended 36 times.

Melisz was charged with DWAI-drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminally Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument and First and Second-Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a vehicle.

After being arraigned in Orchard Park Town Court, Melisz was released without bail.

He will be back in court at a later time.