POLICE: Suspect carjacked taxi in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police say a male suspect carjacked a taxi in Cheektowaga and attempted another in Buffalo Monday.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t yet been released, entered a repair shop on Maryvale Drive and threatened that he had a gun, stealing the cab. The cab belonged to Green Cab Company, which operates out of the repair shop.

Buffalo Police heard the man attempted to steal another cab in Buffalo. He was arrested on West Avenue in Buffalo.

No gun was found and the suspect is in custody.