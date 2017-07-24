POLICE: Suspect carjacked taxi in Cheektowaga

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police say a male suspect carjacked a taxi in Cheektowaga and attempted another in Buffalo Monday.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t yet been released, entered a repair shop on Maryvale Drive and threatened that he had a gun, stealing the cab. The cab belonged to Green Cab Company, which operates out of the repair shop.

Buffalo Police heard the man attempted to steal another cab in Buffalo. He was arrested on West Avenue in Buffalo.

No gun was found and the suspect is in custody.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s