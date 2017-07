BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — July 24’s SPCA animal is a two-month-old kitten named Phillip.

The domestic short hair kitten came to the SPCA after being found in downtown Buffalo.

“He is your typical kitten with lots of energy and ready to be loved by his new family,” the SPCA says.

If you’re interested in taking him home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.