Teddy bears made from old police uniforms being used to comfort kids

KALKASKA, Mich. (WIVB) — The wife of a Michigan police officer has found the perfect use for old police uniforms.

She’s turning them into teddy bears to help kids cope with traumatic situations.

Each bear takes Eva Gray about 2.5 hours to make, but the more she makes, the quicker she gets.

The best part? Officers are giving finished bears to children involved in car crashes or experiencing family trouble.

Gray says “The last four that I did, I made production line-style where I’d do all the heads first, parts of the bodies, so I didn’t have to keep changing threads.”

Lt. Glenn Artress, with the Kalkaska Police Dept., said “In times of critical incidents, children become very upset and sometimes they can get the view that the police might be against them, and we really want to make sure that they know the police are there to help.”

The idea started when the department asked officers to get creative with what they could do with the retired uniforms that had been collecting dust in the basement for about two decades.