Three-year-old found walking in the street in Lackawanna

By Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A three-year-old child, barefoot and only wearing a diaper, was found walking in the street in Lackawanna Monday.

Lackawanna Police responded to a Franklin Street residence to find a citizen with the child, who told police that she had found the child walking alone in the street.

After a neighbor recognized the child, officers were directed to 123 Franklin St., where they had to physically wake Angela R. Mead, who was in a sound sleep.

A five-year-old child was found in the residence, wearing a diaper and crying, when officers knocked on the door.

Mead was placed into custody with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Both of her children were turned over to CPS.

 

 

