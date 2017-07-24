Wake Up on the Radio: Rob Lucas achieving lifetime dream every time he hits airwaves

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Good morning from Rob Lucas,” the Star 102.5 Morning Show host starts his show with a greeting to his thousands of listeners.

“You’re hearing someone say something and you’re almost looking at the radio – wondering what they look like,” said Rob Lucas about the mystery behind radio. He was so intrigued by it – he wanted a career in it.

“Every day is different,” said Lucas. “A lot of jobs are like that but not like this one. If you’ve ever been in radio or broadcasting for a day, it’s like working a thousand days.”

Being on the radio is something Lucas has been hoping for since he was a young child when he’d tune into sports broadcasts, baseball specifically, listening to games called from around the country.

“Radio under the pillow, headphones on, discovering albums like Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’ that I borrowed from the library,” said Rob recalling his childhood. “I married that to a career.”

A career with many moves to different stations around the states before finding his way to the Star studios in Western New York.

“There’s so much in broadcasting – radio and tv – that people don’t know about and see just to get on air,” said Rob. “When you do a show like this, the prep work never stops.”

The morning show host at Star says his ideas for shows come from all over – from talking to someone in the grocery store, to looking online.

“If they’re talking about it, it’s likely my listeners are too.”

He says one of the biggest changes he has seen is in the use of technology, adding that hosts in the 80s and 90s used to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the show and leave 15 minutes after it ended. He says he loves what he does – even adding that he doesn’t dislike Mondays — and his favorite thing is being able to communicate with listeners, connecting with them as they’re waking up and starting the day.

“You mix news and music you pick and hopefully it’s a good recipe in the end.”