19-year-old accused of numerous North Tonawanda burglaries

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in North Tonawanda have arrested a 19-year-old accused of several local burglaries.

Marshall Esmay was charged with stealing property from residences in the Wurlitzer Park area of the city on Sunday.

He faces the following charges:

Burglary

Attempted Burglary

Conspiracy

Petit Larceny

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

After he was arraigned in North Tonawanda City Court, he was jailed on $20,000 bail.

The North Tonawanda Police Department still has property in their possession that has not been claimed.

Those who think their home may have been burglarized can call the department’s Detective Bureau at (716) 692-4312.