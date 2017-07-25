2 charged after bullets pierce bedroom with sleeping baby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department says bullets were fired into the bedroom of a sleeping baby Tuesday morning.

Two people were arrested after shots were fired through the back of a house early in the day on Monroe St.

Two of those rounds entered the bedroom where the infant was sleeping.

Later, Buffalo residents Charles Boone, 39, and Casey Hester, 21, were arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Second and Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.