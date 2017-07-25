Attorney: OJ Simpson receiving “threats from the outside”

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

LOVELOCK, Nev. (WIVB) — According to a new CBS report, prison officials at Lovelock Correctional Facility think O.J. Simpson is “a potential target for other inmates.”

The former Buffalo Bills star was approved for parole last week after serving nearly nine years of a 33-year sentence. Simpson had been convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery, but could be out of jail this October.

During a “CBS This Morning” interview, Simpson’s lawyer, Malcolm Lavergne, said “He’s not in protective custody, but he’s not in the general population, it’s a hybrid. They’re doing that just for his basic protection, making sure no one takes a shot at him. Or no one on the outside is asking people on the inside to take some last minute shot for some type of fame and notoriety.”

According to Lavergne, “threats from the outside” have been made against Simpson.

Simpson claimed he has lived a “conflict-free life” during his parole hearing, which Lavergne thought “was an appropriate remark to make.”

“He’s one of the most famous and notorious people on the planet,” he continued. “If you look at the 70 years, you’re thinking of a couple incidents in his life. But for most of his life, he’s led a very good life as a good citizen.”

The now 70-year-old Simpson plans to live in Florida after he is released, according to Lavergne.

