Buffalo Police officer plays football with kids in viral video

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A video of a Buffalo Police officer taking a break to play football with some kids in the neighborhood he was patrolling has gone viral, racking up over 100,000 views since it was posted to social media a few days ago.

Officer Patrick McDonald responded to a call regarding loud music near Suffolk Street and Shirley Avenue last week, when some kids asked if he knew how to play street football. A woman happened to catch it on video.

“I joined them for a couple of downs, and as you can see it’s taken on a life of its own,” McDonald said.

“I’d just like to think that any other officer would have done the same thing that I did, and I bet there’s others who probably have,” he added.