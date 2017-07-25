Buffalo Police officer plays football with kids in viral video

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A video of a Buffalo Police officer taking a break to play football with some kids in the neighborhood he was patrolling has gone viral, racking up over 100,000 views since it was posted to social media a few days ago.

Officer Patrick McDonald responded to a call regarding loud music near Suffolk Street and Shirley Avenue last week, when some kids asked if he knew how to play street football. A woman happened to catch it on video.

“I joined them for a couple of downs, and as you can see it’s taken on a life of its own,” McDonald said.

“I’d just like to think that any other officer would have done the same thing that I did, and I bet there’s others who probably have,” he added.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s