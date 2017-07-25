Chick-fil-A files paperwork to open Cheektowaga location

Related Coverage Chick-fil-A coming to Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chick-fil-A has filed paperwork to open a location in Cheektowaga.

Last week, the restaurant chain announced that they are expanding into the areas of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Plattsburgh.

The restaurants will open in either 2018 or 2019.

Back in May, a sign appeared in Sanborn, indicating that a new restaurant was coming to western New York. Find more on that here.

News 4 will update this story with the exact location of the planned restaurant as soon as we have that information.

MORE | See Chick-fil-A’s menu here.