Clarence woman charged with Leandra’s Law

News 4 Staff Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 42-year-old Clarence woman was charged with a Leandra’s Law charge following a Salt Road traffic stop on July 21.

Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Rebecca Goodman, 42, of Clarence, at 2:30 p.m. on July 21. A sheriff’s Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was dispatched to the scene to evaluate Goodman for impairment.

The DRE determined that the driver was impaired by drugs. She was arrested and charged with a felony count of DWI and two vehicle and traffic violations.

A ten-year-old male in the vehicle was turned over to his father.

Goodman was released on appearance tickets for Clarence Town Court.

 

