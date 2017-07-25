Company in Wisconsin letting employees get microchips implanted

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WIVB) — Imagine logging onto your computer, buying some snacks, or even getting into your office with the wave of your hand.

That’s the reality for workers at a Wisconsin company called Three Square Market.

The company is giving employees the option to get a microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, implanted between their thumb and forefinger.

These implants are optional, and do not use GPS tracking.

Employees will start getting them put in next week.

People who have them say the implant feels a lot like getting your ear pierced.