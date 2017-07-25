Company in Wisconsin letting employees get microchips implanted

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WIVB) — Imagine logging onto your computer, buying some snacks, or even getting into your office with the wave of your hand.

That’s the reality for workers at a Wisconsin company called Three Square Market.

The company is giving employees the option to get a microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, implanted between their thumb and forefinger.

These implants are optional, and do not use GPS tracking.

Employees will start getting them put in next week.

People who have them say the implant feels a lot like getting your ear pierced.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s