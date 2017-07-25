Free car seat check at Akron Falls Park Wednesday

By Published:

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will offer a free car seat check Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Akron Falls Park in the Village of Akron.

Deputies will provide free car seat inspections and installations in the parking lot next to the tennis courts along Parkview Drive.

This will be the last Wednesday night car seat event until September.

Trained car seat inspection deputies will also be available at the Erie County Fair to address parents and guardians’ questions about car seats and installation.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s