Free car seat check at Akron Falls Park Wednesday

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will offer a free car seat check Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Akron Falls Park in the Village of Akron.

Deputies will provide free car seat inspections and installations in the parking lot next to the tennis courts along Parkview Drive.

This will be the last Wednesday night car seat event until September.

Trained car seat inspection deputies will also be available at the Erie County Fair to address parents and guardians’ questions about car seats and installation.