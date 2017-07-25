Robin Lehner signs 1-year- contract with Sabres

Published:
Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed goalie Robin Lehner to a new one-year contract.

The contract is worth $4 million.

Lehner was picked by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

The Sweden native ranks third in the NHL in terms of saves, with 1,758.

With a .921 save percentage over the course of two seasons with the Sabres, Lehner was ranked the sixth best NHL goaltender. He played in at least 50 games during that time period.

Lehner’s NHL record with the Sabres and Senators is 58-71-26.

