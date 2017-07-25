Scam letter seen in other parts of country found Orleans County

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials in Orleans County say a mail scam seen in other parts of the country has been spotted in the area.

The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force is working with the District Attorney’s office to investigate the scam.

They say a resident received a letter saying they won $550,000 from Publishers Clearing House. With the letter was a counterfeit check for $7,897.

Here’s what indicates that it was a scam — Publishers Clearing House only contacts prize winners in person.

Authorities learned that the scam was happening across the country after contacting SunTrust Bank.

This scam is typically designed to target the elderly population. Anyone who has received a letter like this, or knows someone who has, should call law enforcement officers.