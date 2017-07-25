Senate GOP secures votes to open debate on health care — live updates

John McCain
FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on July 25, the day of the health care vote. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The Senate has voted in favor on a motion to proceed with debate on the Senate’s health care plan to effectively repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

  • After 50 “no” votes from the Democrats and 50 “yes” votes from Republicans, Vice president breaks the tie
  • Sen. John McCain is welcomed back to senate with standing ovation, votes yes
  • Protesters scream “kill the bill, don’t kill us” disrupting start of vote

The first vote is intended to open debate on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the GOP-sponsored Obamacare replacement plan that passed the House of Representatives in May.

Numerous amendments will now be offered that will dramatically change the nature of the House-passed legislation. Some amendments include a proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, while another could simply repeal the 2010 health care law in its entirety and provide Congress with two years to figure out a replacement health care plan.

President Donald Trump has publicly pressured Republicans to vote to proceed and find a way to replace Obamacare.

