Senate GOP secures votes to open debate on health care — live updates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The Senate has voted in favor on a motion to proceed with debate on the Senate’s health care plan to effectively repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

After 50 “no” votes from the Democrats and 50 “yes” votes from Republicans, Vice president breaks the tie

Sen. John McCain is welcomed back to senate with standing ovation, votes yes

Protesters scream “kill the bill, don’t kill us” disrupting start of vote

The first vote is intended to open debate on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the GOP-sponsored Obamacare replacement plan that passed the House of Representatives in May.

Numerous amendments will now be offered that will dramatically change the nature of the House-passed legislation. Some amendments include a proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, while another could simply repeal the 2010 health care law in its entirety and provide Congress with two years to figure out a replacement health care plan.

President Donald Trump has publicly pressured Republicans to vote to proceed and find a way to replace Obamacare.