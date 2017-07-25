Senate GOP secures votes to open debate on health care — live updates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The Senate has voted in favor on a motion to proceed with debate on the Senate’s health care plan to effectively repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
- After 50 “no” votes from the Democrats and 50 “yes” votes from Republicans, Vice president breaks the tie
- Sen. John McCain is welcomed back to senate with standing ovation, votes yes
- Protesters scream “kill the bill, don’t kill us” disrupting start of vote
The first vote is intended to open debate on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the GOP-sponsored Obamacare replacement plan that passed the House of Representatives in May.
Numerous amendments will now be offered that will dramatically change the nature of the House-passed legislation. Some amendments include a proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, while another could simply repeal the 2010 health care law in its entirety and provide Congress with two years to figure out a replacement health care plan.
President Donald Trump has publicly pressured Republicans to vote to proceed and find a way to replace Obamacare.