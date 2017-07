BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Calling all men who are thinking about taking a “mancation.”

A new survey conducted by ManTripping.com says the most popular destination for men traveling alone, or with their guy pals, is Alaska, where they can fish, hike and see wild animals.

Other popular trips include golfing in Florida, a road trip on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and skiing in Lake Tahoe.