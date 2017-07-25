Think before you pack: Buffalo Airport highlights changes to TSA

BUFFALO , N.Y. (WIVB) – TSA leaders we spoke with say when they first started in this industry, every piece of luggage was hand inspected.

Since then, technology has changed that, but the security threats have too. We learned your luggage takes an interesting trip every-time you travel.

It’s a long journey for your luggage, once it leaves your hands and lands at your final destination. Traveling on the miles long conveyor belt at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

12 thousands bags a day whiz by as they are screened sorted and tracked. Customer Support Quality Improvement Manager, Bill O’Neil, said, “There’s a lot of little scary moments that come with everyday what these guys do.”

For agents, they often come across unusual, but sometimes scary items too. O’Neil said, “The things they find in a bag that causes the hair on the back of their necks to stand…before they know what it is, that looks suspicious.”

And that includes finding loaded handguns packed away almost everyday. But, leaders say no less than 5 TSA Agents will have their hands on every bag.

O’Neil said, “From the time they drop it off at the airport until it’s actually loaded onto the aircraft, and they receive it at their arriving destination, it has been thoroughly checked; either x-rayed, and or physically inspected.” Since 9-11, TSA changes have been drastic. O’Neil said, “The fact that we have computers that scan bags, x-rays, which we didn’t have, the people are more experienced, the people that have been doing this now for 15 years from the day they started until now, is is totally different.”

That includes Gene Dziadaszek, A 15 year TSA veteran. she said, “I’ll tell you, people like to carry food, everywhere around this country, lots of food.”

Your safety is at her fingertips, but she’s confident in the automatic screening technology. She said, “When you look at things in there that you’re not quite sure, “what does that really look like to you?” You know all the stuff that’s going on. everything isn’t going to be black and white when you’re in a bag, like people tend to think it is.”

So the next time your flight is delayed, remember what’s happening to keep you safe while you fly.