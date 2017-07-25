Wake Up on the Radio: Alternative Buffalo 107.7 | 104.7 preparing for Birthday Show

Related Coverage Wake Up on the Radio: Rob Lucas achieving lifetime dream every time he hits airwaves

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers who tune into Alternative Buffalo 107.7 and 104.7 hear morning host Emily’s voice every morning between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., but usually just in small doses.

“We’re a music show, not a talk show,” Emily told News 4 during a behind-the-scenes look at the studio and her morning routine Tuesday morning, as part of our Wake Up on the Radio series.

The station plays 54 minutes of music every hour, and as music director, Emily has a huge role in selecting the songs that hit air. “There’s a lot of research that goes behind what we play,” she explained. “We look at national charts, streaming data, what people are asking for, and you meet research half way with your gut.”

Emily has learned to trust her gut feelings about music during her years in alternative radio. She got her start in Rochester, before moving to Alternative Buffalo 107.7 | 104.7 in March of 2016.

Now, she calls her self the mom of the Alt Buffalo family. She’s the only parent on the Alt Buffalo crew. “But it’s funny because they love throwing me under the bus when it comes to being a mom. At the Kerfuffle Before Christmas, they had to mention on air that I had baby carrots in my backpack, stuff like that. So, I have to own it,” she laughed.

Emily’s daughter is almost four years old now, and coincidentally, so is the Alternative Buffalo station. Their birthdays are just a few days apart.

“We went on air on September 25 in 2013. That was two days before my daughter was born, so it’s special to me,” Emily said.

The station is getting ready to mark its fourth anniversary on the air with the Alternative Buffalo’s Birthday Show on September 12 at RiverWorks. The show features Foster the People, Misterwives, and Wild Things.

Buffalo-based Wild Things gave Alternative Buffalo listeners a taste of what they’ll hear during the Birthday Show with a live performance on air Tuesday.

That can be a high-pressure situation for performers. “If you mess up everyone’s going to hear you, but I think we practiced pretty well, so we were very well prepared,” said drummer Jeff Crawford.

The band, which describes its style as “synth pop laced with a little bit of rock”, told News 4 the experience on the radio Tuesday was “surreal”

“It’s something I always wanted to do since I was a kid,” said guitarist Ryan Orzechowski. “Music’s a really big thing to me, so just having this opportunity is fantastic.”

“It was amazing,” added bass guitarist David Moore. “It’s always fun coming in here and getting any type of exposure.”

Tickets are available online now for the Birthday Show for anyone who wants to see Wild Things and the other bands in person.

Wild Things’ lead singer Ben Cain says the band members haven’t wrapped their heads around what’s going to happen just yet. “I think it might get real closer to the show or something, but yeah, it’s a great opportunity, I’m very excited.”

News 4 spent Tuesday morning with morning host Emily and Wild Things as part of our Wake Up On The Radio series. Click on the videos below to see our full coverage.

