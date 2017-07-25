Wegmans to launch grocery delivery service in Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Instacart, the technology-driven, nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service, and Wegmans Food Markets will expand same-day grocery delivery service to Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse in August.

The service allows Wegmans customers to complete their grocery shopping online, and have their orders delivered to their doors in as little as an hour.

Wegmans customers will be able to fill their virtual carts with all their favorite products, from produce, meat, seafood, and frozen foods, to a wide selection of specialty cheeses, bakery desserts, packaged prepared foods and Wegmans’ line of chef-developed EZ Meals, by visiting instacart.wegmans.com or downloading the Instacart App. At check out, customers can add their Wegmans Shoppers Club number to receive available discounts, and choose a delivery window within one hour, two hours, or up to seven days in advance. Instacart’s shoppers will do the rest.

The same-day delivery service will launch in Buffalo-area stores on Aug. 1, Rochester-area stores on Aug. 8, and Syracuse-area stores on August 15. Starting on the date of launch, customers can visit instacart.wegmans.com and enter their zip code to determine if they are within the Wegmans delivery area.

Instacart waives the delivery fee on new customers’ first orders. After that, delivery starts at just $5.99 on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership is also available, enabling unlimited free one-hour deliveries on orders over $35 for an annual fee. After a free trial period, the annual fee varies by location from $99 to $149. In addition, Wegmans adds a price increase to items to cover the cost of shopping customer orders.

This story was originally posted by Nexstar contributing station WROC.