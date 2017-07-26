1 dead, 6 injured after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair, authorities say

"Fireball" ride at Ohio State Fair. WBNS-TV

OHIO (CBS) – One person has died and another six were injured when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to CBS affiliate WBNS-TV, citing the Columbus Division of Fire.

The station adds that five of the injured are listed in critical condition. The last was in stable condition.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture identified the ride as the “Fireball.”

The Ohio State Fair confirmed the incident with a post on Twitter:

Some of the victims were thrown from the ride, Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin said.

Wednesday evening Ohio Gov. John Kasich released a statement on Twitter saying that he is “terribly saddened by this accdent, by this loss of life and that people were injured.”

“I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed,” Kasich added.

The Ohio State Fair kicked off Wednesday and was supposed to run through August 6, according to its website.

Ride inspections occurred on Monday, July 24, according to a report from WBNS-TV.

There was no immediate information about the ages or identities of the deceased or injured.

WBNS-TV will carry a live press update. You can watch it below when it begins:

