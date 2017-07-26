4 things you need to know before Buffalo Bills training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Bills training camp is just one day away from kicking off. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the unofficial start of the Buffalo Bills season.

The start of football season is something every Bills fan looks forward to, or at least most do. But before the games comes training camp. It’s a chance for players to get a feel for each other but also a chance for us fans to get a look at the players before they are out on New Era Field.

About an hour down the 90 towards Rochester sits St. John Fisher College. Usually the home of the Cardinals, will be taken over by blue and red! That’s because the Buffalo Bills will hold training camp there for the next few weeks.

Grunts, groans, and tackles, fill the field, which make it something that every bills fan has to experience once in their lifetime. If you’ve never been, there’s a lot that you should know before you get there.

Here are the 4 most important.

1- It is free, but you need a ticket to attend. Each day of practice you are required to pick up the ticket at a different location. It sounds complicated, but a list can be found on the Buffalo Bills website or on the Found it on Four section of the webpage.

2- If it rains, training camp goes on, but it has to be moved inside. That means fans are no longer able to attend, so make sure you watch your forecast closely.

3- You can bring food and drinks to training camp. Small coolers, and thermos’s are welcome, but you cannot bring alcohol.

4- Don’t expect parking to be an issue. There are 2 primary lots that you can park in for day 1 of camp. From those lots there is a $1.00 shuttle ride available. The shuttle is handicap accessible and will run throughout all of training camp.

If you can’t make it to training camp, don’t worry. Our sports team, led by Josh Reed, will be in Pittsford bringing you highlights and updates.