71-year-old woman and dog rescued in Olympia National Park

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A 71-year-old Port Angeles woman and her dog were found thirsty and hungry, but alive and well, after being stranded for nearly a week in Olympic National Park.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that Sajean Geer and her dog named Yoda were rescued at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday by a Coast Guard helicopter.

Geer and her terrier-Chihuahua dog had been stranded for six days.

They were found about 10 miles south of Port Angeles Sunday by rangers with the U.S. National Park Service who had been searching for her for nearly a week.

Her brother had reported her missing on Tuesday.

Park spokeswoman Penny Wagner says Geer told rescuers she had been in the park since July 17 and survived by drinking water she found nearby.