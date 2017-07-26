Amazon holding big hiring event August 2

Related Coverage Amazon is coming to Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – E-tail giant Amazon has announced plans to fill 50,000 jobs across the country this summer, including many here in Western New York.

Amazon is holding several hiring events at fulfillment centers across the country on August 2, offering tours, interviews, and on-the-spot job offers for available positions.

The Amazon site in Lancaster is not open yet, so the hiring event here will be held off site, at Salvatore’s on Transit Road in Depew. Applicants can stop by between 8 a.m. and noon for interviews for part-time sortation associate jobs.

MORE | Click here to learn more about Amazon Jobs Day

Amazon describes “sortation” as being like playing Tetris with boxes, envelopes, and pallets. Employees at a fulfillment center pull items out of inventory and box them up to go to sortation centers around the country. Employees at sortation centers further sort the items by zip code to make delivery faster.

Work is currently underway to convert a former supermarket warehouse on Walden Avenue in Lancaster into a sortation center for Amazon, its second such hub in the state.

When the sortation center opens later this year, Amazon will hire hundreds of people to work there.

According to the job posting on the Amazon website, part-time Sortation Associates can expect to earn $12.25 an hour, and will be eligible for several benefits, including holiday pay, employee discounts, and money for health insurance coverage after 90 days.

MORE | Click here for the full job description and to apply online.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalency and have English literacy skills. The job is physically demanding, so candidates must be able to lift up to 49 pounds, stand and walk for up to 10 to 12 hours at a time, and have a full range of motion.

Interested candidates who aren’t able to attend the local Amazon Jobs Day hiring event may also apply online at www.amazon.com/JobsDay