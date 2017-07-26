Aquarium of Niagara welcomes new harbor seal pup

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new harbor seal pup is melting hearts and keeping her mama Zoey busy. The pup nurses between 5 to 10 times a day.

“It can be anywhere from 8 to 20 pounds so it’s a little thing. As it starts to nurse though the content of mom’s milk is kind of like a milk shake,” said Tammy Weber, Aquarium of Niagara Assistant Supervisor of Marine Mammal Care.

Mama’s milk is very nutritious and about 45% fat, so this little one won’t be little for long.

“It’s been very vocal in the past couple days it tends to call out for it’s mom a lot more,” said Weber.

The seal pup never strays too far from it’s mama.

“Zoey is a phenomenal first time mom, she’s very protective. She always checks in even during her feeding sessions she always wants to make sure she knows what the pup is doing. So excellent mom we couldn’t ask for a better mom,” said Weber.

Baby also likes to give her mama Zoey kisses, which is called a breath exchange. It’s how they communicate and build a bond.

“This is a very big deal for us like I said the first time, I think the last one was 1987 so to have this new addition is exciting. I think it’s exciting for Western New York too,” said Weber.

The seal pup’s father, Pickles, is also in the rescue harbor at the Aquarium of Niagara with mom and baby. But whether the pup is a mama’s boy or girl still remains to be seen.

“We’re just making sure mom and pup are healthy and happy and we’ll hopefully get some information on gender in next couple weeks,” said Weber.

Staff members at the Aquarium hope to reveal the gender within the next couple of weeks and pick a name for the pup.

Once the baby is done nursing staff members will teach it how to eat fish.