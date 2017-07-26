Dream Theater to perform at Rapids Theatre in November

By Published:
(Photo of the band, courtesy of @dreamtheaternet on Twitter)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Prog-metal band Dream Theater will be making a stop in Niagara Falls for their “Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour.”

The band will perform at The Rapids Theatre on Friday, Nov. 10.

Tickets for the show will cost $32.50 in advance, and $37 on the day of the show. They will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

If you want to buy tickets, go to ticketfly.com, The Rapids Theatre box office, or call (877) 435-9849.

Anyone younger than 16 will need to go with an adult. Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. and the show will start an hour later.

